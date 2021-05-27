Hot, unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday; big changes in store for holiday weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be another steamy day for our area with highs hitting the lower 90s this afternoon! Sunshine and patchy clouds will also be overhead today with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. The wet weather will be hit-or-miss and most of the day will be dry.

Little is expected to change on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs holding in the 90s. The unsettled pattern will also remain in place causing a shower or storm to pop up at times on Friday.

Better rain chances will take over to start the weekend as a storm system bringing a cold front into the region. Temperatures will also drop off into the middle 80s on Saturday before hitting the 70s on Sunday and Monday.Most of the Memorial Day Weekend in looking pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. So enjoy the cooler weather and the long weekend!

Today: Partly sunny and steamy. Hi: 91

Tonight: Patchy clouds and mild. Lo: 68

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Hi: 92