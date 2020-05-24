Hot temps expected for Coca-Cola 600 Sunday

Drivers will have to deal with the heat at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

A bit of patchy fog will linger around parts of the area this morning, so watch for reduced visibility.

The summer-like weather is expected to stick around today with highs topping out in the middle and upper 80s once again. The humid conditions will making it feel even warmer on Sunday afternoon. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but it will not be a washout.

COCA-COLA 600 ONLY GAME IN TOWN WITH OTHER RACES NIXED

Memorial Day has a slightly better chance for wet weather with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Monday will not be a washout and there is no need to cancel your plans, but just keep your eye to the sky. The holiday will also be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to stick around through this next week, so keep the umbrella handy.

Tonight: Shower/storm early; Partly to Mostly cloudy. Lo: 67

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; 30% shower/storm. Hi: 87

Monday: Mostly cloudy; 40% shower/storm. Hi: 80 Lo: 69

RELATED VIDEO: