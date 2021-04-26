Hot, sunny week ahead with near-record high temps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Last week we were talking about record cold temps, this week we’re talking about near-record heat!

As high pressure moves offshore this week, the warmer flow out of the southwest will work with abundant sunshine to give us a big boost in temps.

Tuesday through Thursday, highs will top out in the low and mid-80s. Record highs for the next few days are around 90.

The next cold front doesn’t move in until Thursday night and Friday, bringing the next rain chance. A few storms are possible, too.

Temps cool down briefly heading into the weekend, but will likely warm up again early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 52.

Tuesday: Lots of sun. High 83.

