Hot, sunny week ahead as temps build into the 90s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Under plenty of clouds Tuesday, temps stayed on the cooler side, mainly in the mid-70s. But we’re about to flip the switch to a hotter (and brighter) pattern!

High pressure will be in charge of our weather until further notice. It will keep any major rain or storm-making systems away from us, along with pumping in the heat.

We’ll feel more humidity starting this weekend, too. As for Wednesday, after being on the cloudy side the past couple days, it will be brighter with more sunshine the rest of the week and weekend. Grab the sunscreen… and stay hydrated if you’ll be outside for a while!







Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Slim chance stray shower. High 82.