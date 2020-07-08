Hot, muggy weather hanging around into weekend

Low pressure moving near the Carolina coast brought more tropical downpours and storms to parts of the region again on Wednesday. Any rain will continue to taper off through the night, leaving conditions mostly dry to start the day Thursday.

Hot and muggy weather prevails Thursday afternoon and heading into the weekend. Highs top our near 90 again Thursday, with low and mid 90s in the forecast through the weekend. Take it easy if you’ll be outside for awhile, and stay hydrated!

Even though this week’s low pressure system will be moving away, the chance of showers and storms will linger. Most of them develop in the afternoon and evening. It’s a typical summer pattern that will last through early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 72.

Thursday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms. High 90.