Hot, humid weekend ahead with afternoon, evening storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s the weekend! It’s going to be a hot and more humid one, too.

We’ll see some sunshine with mainly dry mornings, however, you’ll need to stay weather aware in the afternoon and evening with more storms possible.

The risk of any damaging, severe storms is low, but not zero. Damaging wind would be the main threat.

We’ll be sounding like a broken record again next week, daily shower and storm chances will continue, as highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s. Have a nice weekend!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 67.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. A few showers and storms. High 89.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 91.