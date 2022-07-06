(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It will be another hot and humid day with highs topping out in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Heat index values will be in the lower 100s this afternoon, so find ways to stay cool! A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of the area until 7 p.m. this evening.

Showers and storms will affect the region again as a stationary front remains just to our north. There is a slight risk for severe storms later today with heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail possible.

Little is expected to change through Saturday, so keep your eye to the sky for wet weather to pop up at times. It will also continue to feel like the 100s through the start of the weekend.

Some relief from the heat will finally come on Sunday as highs drop back into the 80s with a bit less humidity. Rain chances will be lower for the start of next week, but it will not completely clear out. Hopefully, we can get enough rain over the next several days to help the drought conditions across the Carolinas.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, Showers/storms. Hi: 96

Tonight: Plenty of clouds, Spotty shower/storm. Low: 74

Thursday: Partly sunny & hot, Showers/storms. Hi: 95