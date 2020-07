A hot, humid start to the week with highs in the 90s for 18th day in a row in Charlotte!

There won’t be a major change in the hot weather this week, but it may be possible we’ll break the stretch of 90s by the end of the week.

That’s due to a cool front approaching, more clouds and more areas of rain and storms developing.

It’s still going to be hot, though; just upper 80s instead of mid 90s.