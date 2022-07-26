(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ve had 43 days of 90-degree heat so far this year, and this week, we’ll add on more!

As a cold front lingers north of our area the next few days, the heat and humidity will help lead to daily shower and storm chances. Damaging wind gusts and flooding from heavy rain will be the main threats. As is typically the case, most storms develop in the afternoon and evening– stay weather aware!

As the front drifts into the area this weekend, a bit of relief from the 90s may be coming. Until then, take it easy outside, keep your pets safe, and stay hydrated!

Tuesday: Partly sunny. PM storms develop. High 90.