(PINPOINT WEATHER) — This morning starts off warm and muggy with lows dipping into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds are light and variable but will shift out of the west southwest throughout the day.

Tuesday will peak near 90 with partly cloudy skies and the chance for afternoon showers and storms. These storms will likely be isolated and widely scattered in nature and relatively short-lived.

The timing of today’s storms will likely be through mid to late afternoon and can impact areas south of I-40. Heavy downpours should be short-lived which limits the concerns for pooling or ponding on the roadways and low-lying areas.

Storms taper off this evening as overnight lows dip into the low 70s yet again. Wednesday into the second half of the week really turns up the heat as we go from the low 90s to mid-90s over the next few days. When factoring in the humidity, your “feels like” temperatures can be closer to 100 degrees or more!

Thursday also brings the best chance for afternoon showers & storms, though spotty rain and storm chances will be possible through this Friday. While the chances of wet weather goes down this weekend, temperatures ramp up.

Saturday and Sunday look to bring the heat as highs make a run for the mid to upper 90s!

Today: Hot & Humid with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Showers Tapering Off. Low: 72.