(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday has a warm start with temperatures in the low to mid-70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay relatively light and variable throughout the morning and afternoon.

The cold front responsible for yesterday’s showers and storms has stalled out over the I-85 corridor and continues to deliver clouds and intermittent rain chances for today. Though the chance of storms reduced overnight, we still can’t rule out a stray shower or storm developing near the Queen City or just south.

Highs will be slightly below average for this time of year, peaking in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies will dominate with a few pockets of sunshine likely. Any rain that is seen should be relatively short-lived.

Thursday night will be warm as lows dip into the low 70s making for another warm start to Friday.

We’ll finish the work week with upper 80s and afternoon storm chances before this pattern continues into the weekend.

The 90s return early next week with rain and storm chances sticking around.

Today: Hot & Humid with a Slight Chance of Rain. High: 88.

Tonight: Lingering Showers & Warm. Low: 71.