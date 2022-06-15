(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday’s storms gave us some relief from the heat but will see the return of the 90s on Wednesday.

Warm and muggy conditions will be ubiquitous to start the day as temps sit in the low to mid-70s and dew points just a few degrees lower.

Look to see partly cloudy skies as highs make a run for the upper 90s this afternoon. With muggy conditions sticking around, it will feel more like triple digits with a heat index up to 105 degrees possible.

We have a Heat Advisory in effect for Gaston, Mecklenburg, Union, York, & Chester Counties from noon until 8 PM.

With abundant moisture in place, we can see the development of afternoon thunderstorms. These will have the potential to pack a punch with a slight risk for severe weather stretching from Virginia, through the Queen City, South Carolina & into Georgia.

The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds and the potential for quarter-size hail. As of right now, the timing looks to be focused on the afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be warm with overnight lows dipping into the mid-70s. The 90s will continue for the second half of the workweek with a brief break from the heat arriving this weekend.

Temperatures rebound back into the 90s by early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot! High: 97.

Tonight: Warm & Muggy. Low: 74.