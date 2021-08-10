Hot, humid weather continues around Charlotte; trouble brewing in the tropics

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Summery stretch continues to take hold of the Carolinas.

High-pressure just to the east is leaving southerly flow in control. Heat and humidity crank with some storms possible daily.

Tuesday’s highs get back into the lower 90s, heat indices approach 100 degrees. Any storms that fire up will be widely scattered, hit-and-miss storms. They will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Since the storms are fueled by the heat, they will collapse shortly after sunset.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Much of the same tomorrow: Hot and humid lower 90s fuel a few pop-up showers/ storms late in the afternoon and evening.

Wash, rinse, and repeat for much of the workweek. The pattern stays hot, humid, and unsettled. Storm chances increase some by the weekend as a cold front starts to come into play.

Tropics are also getting interesting. Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, what would next be named Fred, is churning in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Warnings are posted with heavy rain and strong wind concerns for Puerto Rico. The Florida Peninsula is in the cone of concern late this week, stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy, pop-up storms. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, pop-up storms. High: 92.