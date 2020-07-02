Hot, humid holiday weekend with pop-up storms possible

It was a hot Thursday, but with a little less humidity as most neighborhoods stayed dry. If you have those outside plans heading into the Fourth of July weekend, don’t cancel them!

Friday and Saturday will be another couple of mostly dry days. I say ‘mostly’, because a few pop-up showers are still possible in the mountains Friday. There’s only a small chance of a shower or storm on Saturday.

Sunday is when we get back into a typical summer pattern. Daily storm chances return next week. As for temperatures, the heat is ON through Saturday, as highs top out in the low-mid 90s. Upper 80s will be the theme next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 69.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 92.