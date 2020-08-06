Hot, humid conditions ahead with storm systems moving through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A few lingering showers or thunderstorms will be possible this evening before quickly dying out for the rest of the overnight. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows holding in the lower 70s.

A stalled stationary front will keep the unsettled pattern across the Carolinas for the next few days. Afternoon showers and storms are expected to roll though on Thursday bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Thursday, so stay with FOX 46 News for the latest.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies with humid conditions and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Little will change on Friday, so make sure to keep the umbrella handy.

The weekend is shaping up to be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most of the weekend should remain dry.

Tonight: Shower/storm early. Partly cloudy. Lo: 71

Thursday: Partly sunny; 50% showers/storms. Hi: 89

Friday: Partly sunny; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 90 Lo: 70