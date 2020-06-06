Hot and humid weekend for the Charlotte metro

We have a steamy weekend ahead with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A weak cold front will move into the region this weekend, but with only a small chance of a shower. Most of the weekend will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tropical Storm Christobal will continue to churn towards the Gulf coast. The tropical storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Sunday night before sliding north through the Midwest. Flooding rain and strong winds will affect many of these communities over the next several days.

Rain chance will increase for the Carolinas by midweek as a cold front pushes in from the west. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for much of the next 7 days.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Hi: 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 68

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower. Hi: 88

