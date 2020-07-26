Hot and humid weather sticks around for Sunday

Today will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few afternoon showers and storms could pop up at times, but we will not see much and most of the day will remain dry. Any storm may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning, so keep your eye to the sky.

The steamy summer weather pattern looks to stick around through the upcoming work week. Rain chances are also expected to increase as we head towards midweek with a cold front approaching the area. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest updates over the next several days.

Sunday: Partly sunny; 20% PM showers/storms. Hi: 91

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 73

Monday: Mostly sunny; 20% PM shower/storm. Hi: 93

