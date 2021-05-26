Hot and humid continues Wednesday; cooldown coming for Memorial Day weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another hot and humid day is on tap for our area Wednesday with highs in the lower and middle 90s! Sunshine and patchy clouds will also be overhead today with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. The wet weather will be hit-or-miss and most of the day will be dry.

The heat will continue with highs holding in the 90s through Friday with plenty of sunshine expected each day. The unsettled pattern will also remain in place causing a shower or storm to pop up at times.

Better rain chances will take over to start the weekend as a storm system bringing a cold front into the region. Temperatures will also drop off into the middle 80s on Saturday before hitting the 70s on Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny and steamy. Hi: 93

Tonight: Patchy clouds and mild. Lo: 67

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Hi: 91