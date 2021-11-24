Holiday Forecast: Things stay clear and cool for busy travel day in the Carolinas; Thanksgiving looks slightly warmer

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid-to-lower 20s under mostly clear skies!

We’ll warm up gradually throughout the morning and afternoon reaching the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the south as high pressure continues to drive the forecast.

Wednesday night will be cold once again, dipping into the low 30s overnight.

Thanksgiving will be a bit chilly in the morning so be sure to bundle up if you plan on heading out to the Turkey Trot!

Thanksgiving will be pleasant peaking in the low 60s which is slightly warmer than normal for this time of year. Clouds will increase late in the day with an approaching cold front.

Friday morning will bring a slight chance of rain and usher in cool conditions heading into the weekend.

Look to see mild afternoons and cold overnights take over heading into next week.

Today: Clear & Cool. High of 55.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly! Low 31.