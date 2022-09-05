(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re looking at shower and storm chances for your Labor Day with wet weather sticking around for much of the week.

Temperatures have been locked in the low 70s to start this Labor Day as winds stay mostly calm. Clouds will build throughout the morning and lead to more widespread showers this afternoon.

Highs will peak in the mid-80s today with storms likely developing during the peak heating hours of the day. These storms can lead to pooling and ponding on the roadways with a risk of Flash Flooding in areas that have already been saturated.

Be sure to exercise caution when traveling on the roadways for this Labor Day. Pockets of heavy downpours will likely linger into the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will feature a bit more sunshine but the wet weather is likely to stick around. We’ll see a summer-like pattern continues with afternoon rain & storm chances accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 80s through mid-week.

A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing afternoon highs back into the low to mid-80s which will be below normal for this time of year. Storm chances increase for the second half of the workweek as well before we head into the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will peak in the 80s with storm chances persisting through the weekend.

Today: Warm, Cloudy and Possible Storms. High: 84.

Tonight: Mild Night with Lingering Showers. Low: 71.