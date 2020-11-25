Holiday Forecast: Light showers move in overnight Wednesday, clear out in time for Thanksgiving feast

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday will be cloudy and mostly quiet with slim chances for scattered sprinkles around the area. Overnight a front will move in and bring very light rain into the area.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

By the mid-morning hours on Thanksgiving, the rain will be out and the skies will start to clear. The second half of the day will be great with sunny skies and highs around 70 degrees.

Black Friday looks similar with partly cloudy skies and highs back around 70.

Saturday will be cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for showers. Another more potent frontal system will move through Sunday into Monday.

Heavier rain will show up across the viewing area with 1-2″ of snow possible in the mountains Monday into Tuesday.

Keep checking back in with FOX 46 on-air and online for the latest.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 59 Lo: 55

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 71 Lo: 51

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE