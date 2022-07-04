(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Happy 4th of July! Some storms may come with your hot dogs and fireworks today.

A stationary front remains draped across the Carolinas. This will keep us hot, humid, and unsettled. A few showers and storms could bubble up on the heat and humidity late in the day. Any storm could be capable of a quick downpour, lightning, and gusty winds.

I don’t think your Independence Day plans need to be canceled, most of the afternoon should be dry. Just make sure you have a Plan B exit plan in case a storm bubbles up near your BBQ or pool party! Definitely make sure you know how to get off the lake quickly and safely when lightning strikes!

Temperatures stay hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Any storms that do pop should collapse by sunset. There may be a delay to firework displays, but the show should go on as storms dissipate.

The storm track continues to set up near the Carolinas this week, keeping us summery and stormy. It stays hot and humid with highs in the low to middle 90s. Storms cannot be ruled out daily.

Today, 4th of July: Partly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 93.