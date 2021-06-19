Holiday Forecast: Dry and humid for Juneteenth, heavy rain on Father’s Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re starting out mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy this morning as summer stickies return.

We’ll keep a few clouds out there this afternoon. With temperatures back in the lower 90’s and dew points back in the upper 60’s, a storm or two could bubble on the heat/ humidity. Otherwise, most of us stay dry and hot with a high of 91 degrees in the QC.

Saturday will definitely be the drier, quieter half of the weekend for outdoor Father’s Day weekend plans!

Tropical remnants arrive on Sunday. Right now, the tropical system is spinning along the Gulf Coast, lashing everywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle with heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. IF this storm can close its circulation, the name would be Claudette, but regardless of name, heavy rain is in the forecast for much of the southeast.

Those remnants push north into our area tonight, with swaths of rain arriving to our southern counties overnight.

By Sunday morning expect a wash, swaths of rain, some of it heavy, to start your Father’s Day. The heaviest bands lift north in the afternoon, but scattered showers/ storms will be likely all day. These storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. But, because this is a spinning, land falling system, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out mainly southeast of Charlotte. Please stay weather aware!

By the time all is said and done Sunday night, we could have 1-3” of rain in the bucket mainly south of I-40. It looks like the bulk of the rain stays tucked out of the mountain communities. Watch for flash flooding and street ponding on Sunday.

We’re not done yet though…the front that’s steering the tropical remnants into the Carolinas still needs to come through! Expect a few showers/ storms on Monday with the front coming through on Tuesday. Temperatures both days will be in the middle and upper 80’s.

Cooler sunshine rolls in behind the front Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to middle 80’s. Our next front may arrive Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated storm possible. High: 91.

Tonight: Rain arrives south. Low: 70.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain, brief tornado* Tomorrow, Father’s Day: Showers/ storms, heavy rain at times. Stay weather aware! High: 82.