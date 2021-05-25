Hit-or-miss showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; temps stay near 90

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After marking the hottest day of the year Monday, the heat tones down only a few degrees Tuesday with some clouds and the slight chance of some cooling rain. However, we’ll still top out near 90.

Wednesday through Friday, it’s back in the low and mid 90s we go– not far from some record highs. Take it easy if you’ll be outside for a while, stay hydrated, and don’t forget about your pets!

As for those rain chances, don’t expect anything widespread, and count yourself lucky if you see any. It will be hit-or-miss-type activity Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Friday.

Behind a cold front late week, Memorial Day weekend may turn out mostly dry– and cooler! Highs return to the low and mid-80s.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. A few showers, storms possible. High 89.