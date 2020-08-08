High temperatures with spotty showers over the weekend

The stalled front that’s been responsible for our stormy pattern lately, will finally fall apart this weekend. This will give us slightly more settled conditions, however the storm chance isn’t zero.

Still watch out for a spotty downpour or storm if you’re outside Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

High temperatures get a bit hotter through early next week, with more mid-90s in the forecast by Tuesday. After a drier start to the week Monday, storm chances gradually increase again starting mid-week. August in the Carolinas!

Tonight: Lingering shower/thunder. Low 71.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Spotty shower/t’storm possible. High 90.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Small chance PM storm. 71/92.

Have a great weekend!