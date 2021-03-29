High pressure brings in cooler temps, spotty showers this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- High pressure is ruling the roost early this week, bringing lots of sunshine but cool temperatures! It will get chilly again tonight.

Widespread frost is not expected, but some patchy frost is possible in rural areas east of Charlotte, where a Frost Advisory is in effect.

Tuesday afternoon gets a little warmer under more sunshine. Clouds then increase Tuesday night with some spotty rain possible as another strong cold front approaches.

As the front moves through Wednesday, we’ll get another round of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind possible. Heavy rain could lead to flooding as well. Behind the front, it gets even colder!

A hard freeze is expected Thursday night into Friday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s. If you’ve done any early planting, protect those sensitive plants!

Saturday morning will be near freezing as well, then it warms up a little early next week.









Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 42.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 72.