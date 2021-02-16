Here comes the sun! After days of gloomy weather, the clouds part Tuesday; next storm arrives Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We will start with more mist and drizzle but the weather will finally break later today. The clouds will clear and mostly sunny skies will prevail as we head into this afternoon.

The sunny and dry weather will stick around for one more day as we head into Wednesday.

Another round of rain moves into the area on Thursday morning with freezing rain and ice possible from the I-40 corridor and north into the mountains.

After the rain moves out on Thursday, the rest of the forecast looks pretty darn good! Expect sunny skies with seasonal highs in and around the low 50s Friday through Sunday.

Another round of rain is expected on Monday.

Today: 20% a.m. showers. PM sunshine. Hi: 50 Lo: 25

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 50 Lo: 38

Have a great Tuesday!