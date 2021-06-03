Heavy showers, strong storms possible Thursday; some could be severe

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showers and thunderstorms will roll through the area at times Thursday, but rain chances do increase during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a marginal risk for severe storms today with heavy downpours, strong winds, and small hail possible. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out today, but very unlikely until you get east of our area.

Otherwise, look for warm and humid conditions Thursday with highs in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The cold front swings through the area on Friday keeping us unsettled for the end of the week. Rainfall totals will be around 0.5” to 1.5” through Friday, so grab the umbrella before heading out the door.

The front will push to our east by Saturday, setting us up for much drier conditions this weekend. We expect clouds and sunshine this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; 70% showers/storms. Hi: 82

Tonight: Plenty of clouds; showers/storms. Lo: 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 86