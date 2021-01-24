Heavy rainstorms to reach the Carolinas on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Increasing clouds overnight with a few showers possible before daybreak as a storm system approaches the Carolinas.

We will remain on the mild side overnight with lows holding in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Rain will be the big story on Monday, so get your umbrella ready! Some of the rain could be heavy at times on Monday with even a rumble of thunder possible.

Rainfall totals will be around a quarter to half of an inch before the storm pulls away early Tuesday. Otherwise, look for cloudy skies with highs in the middle 50s.

A shower could linger into Tuesday morning, but most of the day should be dry with partly sunny skies.

Another big rain event will push in for Wednesday and Thursday. This storm could bring some wintry weather to the Mountains and Foothills for midweek.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, spotty shower.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some rain. Hi: 55 Lo: 40

Tuesday: Shower early, Partly sunny. Hi: 71 Lo: 52