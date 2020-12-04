Heavy rain possible across Charlotte area tonight, mountain snow Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Showers are approaching from the west and will become more widespread by this evening.

Expect rain around tonight, it could be locally heavy at times. Totals of 0.5-1” are expected from the mountains through the sand hills. Rumbles of thunder look possible but the overall severe threat is very low. Temperatures stay mild in the lower 40’s.

Rain exits Saturday morning, but colder air in the mountains will have rain wrapping up as snow. Expect snow showers to start in the mountains on Saturday morning. Snow totals will be much lighter than last time, generally 1” or less.

Skies clear Saturday afternoon in the Piedmont with breezy winds gusting to 25 mph out of the NW on the backside of our storm. Be careful if you were wanting to put Christmas lights up outside!

Temperatures on Saturday will stay seasonal despite the NW winds, hovering the middle 50’s in the Piedmont, much colder 30’s and 40’s possible in the mountains.

The winds on Sunday will be much lighter. The sun will shine and highs stay seasonal in the middle 50’s.

Our next storm quickly passes by on Monday. There is still some uncertainty on the strength of the storm and temperature profile of the atmosphere. For now, light rain showers are possible, maybe mixing with/ changing to snow in the mountains and foothills. Stay tuned to the latest on that!

Temperatures trend below normal in the wake of that storm, highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s are expected on Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows near freezing.

High pressure takes over by the middle of the week with sunshine and slowly rebounding temperatures. Highs creep back into the upper 50’s, even some lower 60’s by Thursday and Friday of next week.









Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Low: 43.

Saturday: Mountain snow early, mostly sunny & breezy. High: 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 54.