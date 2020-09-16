Heavy rain, floods expected as remnants of Sally move toward Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here comes the rain! Tropical moisture from Sally will push into the Carolinas overnight, spreading in rain, heavy at times, Thursday morning through evening.

Around 3-6 inches of rain is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Thursday through Friday morning. Stay weather aware throughout the day and if you’re driving, remember–turn around, don’t drown!

Although flooding is the main threat, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out as well, mainly south and east of Charlotte.

Occasional wind gusts around 20-25 mph will develop as well. Combined with saturated ground, this could be enough to topple some trees across the region.

If there’s some good news out of this, it’s that most of the rain is out of here by Friday morning, leaving us with a drier finish to the week.

Clouds will linger along with a stray shower or two through Saturday, but the weekend will be drier. Expect lots of sunshine Sunday through at least early next week as temperatures get even cooler!

Tonight: Rain moves in. Low 67.

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times. T’storm possible. Breezy. High 71.

