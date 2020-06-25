Heating could create showers, strong storms over Charlotte Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With a cold front draped over the NC/SC state line, most storms on Wednesday developed south of that front in South Carolina.

Storms will fade away or move out overnight, but a light shower may linger in spots.

Some upper-level energy will work with the front and daytime heating again on Thursday to produce a few more showers and storms. It’s not just in the afternoon and evening; a few showers are possible Thursday morning as well. Keep the umbrella in the car!

High pressure takes over Friday and Saturday, keeping most neighborhoods dry and hot. Highs reach the low-mid 90s through the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lingering shower possible. Low 68.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. A few showers & storms. High 85.