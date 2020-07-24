Heat, humidity will hang around through weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It was another round of big storms for parts of the region to finish the week on Friday. While storms are moving out for the night, we’ll have to watch for more pop-up storms outside this weekend.

The summer pattern continues– hot, humid, with the chance of afternoon & evening storms. Highs will be mainly in the 90s all through next week.

As of Friday, it’s been 15 days in a row of highs in the 90s, and we’ll add more to the list next week!

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Low 71.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Watch for PM storms. High 92.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. 72/93.