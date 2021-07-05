Heat, humidity return to Charlotte; Tropical Storm Elsa inches closer to US landfall

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The heat and humidity are back! After a sticky start this morning, sunshine, southwest winds, and increasing humidity get us back into the lower 90s today. Stay cool and hydrated at the pool and cookouts!

Tonight, it stays warm and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

The heat and humidity linger Tuesday, expect sunshine and highs in the lower 90s again.

By Wednesday we’re watching Elsa.

Elsa is a tropical storm expected to hit Cuba today with heavy rain and some mudslides. It heads north into Florida going into Tuesday. They’re expecting heavy rain and some rough seas up the west coast into the Panhandle. Elsa is expected to keep its tropical storm strength and head into the Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday.

Confidence is increasing that Elsa will track just to the east of Charlotte, keeping the dirty side of the storm and the more severe impacts in the eastern Carolinas. There, up to 3” of rain is possible with some tropical storm force gusts.

Locally, expect some heavy downpours possible mainly south and east with some breezy winds. Any small shift in the track could take more severe impacts into our area so stay tuned for updates!

Elsa exits late Thursday with a front lingering Friday, some showers/ storms remain possible.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. High: 92.