Heat, humidity hang around Thursday, Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A sizzling Wednesday it was! Thursday and Friday will be much the same. Hot, humid, with highs in the 90s.

Most neighborhoods stay dry too, with the best chance of rain in the mountains.

A cooler, less humid change is coming this weekend! A cold front moving through Friday night will make it feel more comfortable Saturday and Sunday.

The humidity starts to creep up again on Labor Day Monday.

As for weekend rain chances, it’s pretty slim. So, keep the outside plans! Better rain and storms chances return next Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 74.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. High 94.