Heat, humidity bring chances for strong to severe storms

The heat is on! Wednesday’s high at Charlotte was 88, and there were plenty of neighborhoods that ended the day at 90.

It was another day of sunshine as well, but storms are returning to the forecast for the rest of the week. With more heat Thursday, showers and storms will be more numerous in coverage, especially in the mountains as a cold front begins its approach.

Some of those storms could turn strong or severe, with damaging wind the main threat.

Storm chances continue through Friday and Saturday as the cold front pushes into the region. The heat and humidity will back off a bit Sunday and early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 70.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. A few PM storms. High 89.