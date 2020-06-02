Heat, humidity and showers return later in the week

Today will be a partly sunny and pleasant day with warmer highs in the 80s.

Increasing moisture and even warmer temperatures will return to the region from the west by Wednesday.

Pop up afternoon and evening shower and storm chances will increase Thursday and Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

The front will likely cross the region on Saturday.

The front may stall near the Savannah River for the latter half of the weekend into early next week which could keep the possibility of isolated and scattered showers in the forecast.

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 84 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 69

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance for showers. Hi: 87 Lo: 66