Heat hangs around, chances for storms increase throughout week

The pattern of mainly dry mornings with afternoon and evening storms will continue!

A trough of low pressure combined with the daytime heating and humidity will work to develop those storms each day.

The risk of damaging storms is low, but some of the stronger ones could produce wind gusts around 40-50 mph. Slow-moving downpours may lead to minor flooding as well.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Storm chances go on through the weekend. At least the heat is kept in check a little–more clouds and areas of rain around in the afternoon will keep most highs from climbing past the upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lingering shower/thunder. Low 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 92.