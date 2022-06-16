(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The heat continues for the second half of the workweek before this weekend provides some relief.

Conditions are steamy this Thursday morning with temperatures in the 70s yet again. Skies will be mostly clear making way for plenty of sunshine.

We get hot this afternoon with highs peaking in the 90s yet again! The Queen City will approach the mid to upper 90s with a chance of isolated storms developing during the afternoon and evening.

We will all be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds and large hail. The chance is only about 5% but still worth a mention due to the threat.

Thursday night will be warm & muggy again, dipping into the mid-70s with Friday likely wrapping up a work week of 90-degree temperatures. Highs will peak in the upper 90s with a heat index of over 100 degrees again.

We’ll see a slight chance for storms one more time before drying out this weekend.

Relief from the heat will arrive this weekend as well with Saturday peaking near 90 and Father’s Day ushering in near-normal temperatures in the upper 80s.

The relief will be brief however with 90s on tap for early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot! High: 96.

Tonight: Warm & Muggy. Low: 74.