Heat Advisory for Wednesday, more pop-up showers possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another scorcher on Tuesday with highs topping out in the mid 90s–the third day in a row with a high of 96 in Charlotte!

Wednesday will feel much the same. A Heat Advisory will take effect for most of our area at noon, and last through the early evening.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The heating of the day will once again lead to a few pop-up showers and storms, but likely not quite as many as the past few days.

Thursday and Friday may get more active once again, with numerous scattered showers and storms expected. Highs will back off only a few degrees heading into the weekend, but temps around 90 will still be the theme.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lingering shower, thunder. Low 74.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. A few PM storms. High 95