Hazy, hot, humid: 90s expected across the Carolinas into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Much like Wednesday, scattered downpours and a few storms formed Thursday afternoon, mainly southeast of Charlotte, and in the mountains.

These will gradually move out or taper off late in the evening, leaving us with a mostly dry start to Friday.

Get ready for a HOT finish to the week Friday! Highs will reach the low and mid 90s, and with the humidity factored in, it will feel like around 100 degrees in spots. Take it easy, stay hydrated, and protect your pets.

As the day heats up, scattered showers and storms will pop up in spots once again. The mountains will likely see the most coverage of storms, but a few are possible around the Charlotte area, too.

As a cool front approaches Saturday, the chance of afternoon and evening storms will continue.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 73.