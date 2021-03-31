Grab that jacket: Big cool down bringing freeze warnings, chance for mountain snow

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Storms are done, but light shower chances continue overnight. As colder air starts to blow into the mountains, some light snow is possible through Thursday.

Any accumulation will stay on the light side, generally less than an inch. But 1-3″ may pile up in the highest elevations.

Otherwise, it’s back to sunshine Thursday– just chilly! Highs will struggle to break out of the 40s in the afternoon. Making it feel colder will be the wind–gusting to 25 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains with gusts to 50 mph expected.

We get colder everywhere for Friday and Saturday mornings! A Freeze Watch is in effect for Friday morning with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

We’ll be around 30 degrees Saturday morning, too. Take precautions to protect yourself, pets and plants.

Easter weekend weather is looking beautiful. Lots of sunshine, and temps will start to warm up again Easter Sunday with highs around 70. A week from now we’ll be around 80 again!







Tonight: A few showers linger. Low 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 53.