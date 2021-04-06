Gorgeous weather continues; late-week front brings rain back into forecast

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will be another absolutely gorgeous day with sunny skies and highs soaring to around 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid-80s across the FOX 46 viewing area.

On Thursday a cold front will approach and put a 30% chance for scattered showers in the forecast. A secondary and more organized round of rain will move in Thursday night into Friday. As a result, Friday will be the wettest day of the week with a 50% chance for showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.

This weekend will remain unsettled with 20-40% chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday. It’s back to sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees on Monday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 80 Lo: 53

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 82 Lo: 56

Have a great day!