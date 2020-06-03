Getting hotter, more humid this week

Today marks the beginning of a hotter and more humid weather pattern. Highs today will be close to 90 degrees with heat index values pushing temperatures into the low to mid 90s.

Shower and storm chances will increase Thursday and Friday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will likely cross the region on Saturday.

The front may then stall near the southern part of the area for the latter half of the weekend and into early next week.

As a result, there will be isolated to scattered showers and storms in the forecast through that time period.

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 69

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 30% showers. Hi: 88 Lo: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% showers. Hi: 87 Lo: 69