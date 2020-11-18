Getting a boost: Hurricanes are becoming stronger and wetter with climate change

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two catastrophic storms came just 13 days apart: Hurricane Iota made landfall as a Category 4 storm this week, just 15 miles south of where Category 4 Eta ravaged the same communities.

Iota rapidly intensified shortly before landfall, whipping 155 mph winds, dumping feet of rain, and triggering landslides. Scientists are calling this a fingerprint of climate change.

“I wish that 2020 would kind of give up already at this point. It’s kind of the year that keeps on throwing things at us” No, she’s not talking about COVID, Dr. Allison Wing is a hurricane expert.

“Most meteorologists and hurricane forecasters, I think we are all very ready emotionally for this season to be over,” she laughs,

Iota is the 30th storm of the hurricane season, continuing to mark the most active season ever recorded.

Dr. Wing blames this marathon on warm ocean waters in the Atlantic, “”low wind shear meaning the winds are more uniform with altitude, that’s good for hurricanes,” she adds.

Overall, we don’t have a good understanding of how climate change affects the number of hurricanes, but, we do know that climate change makes hurricanes wetter and stronger, and increases storm surge.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, 1 degree of warming holds 4% more water vapor. That allows more rain to come down in a shorter amount of time.

In Charlotte, days with 1 and 2 inch downpours are increasing. Since 1950, we gained 3 more 1” deluge days. Eta’s moisture dropped a record 4 inches of rain in one day last week causing deadly flooding in the Carolinas.

Warmer ocean waters fuel stronger storms, “especially the strongest storms, CAT 3, CAT 4, CAT 5 storms, those will have likely an even more noticeable increase in their intensity in a warmer climate,” explains Dr. Wing.

Delta, Eta, and Iota all rapidly intensified in a span of just 2 months.

And then there’s storm surge, “even if nothing about hurricanes changes, we’re very confident that sea-levels are rising and will continue to rise,” says Dr. Wing. And while wetter, stronger storms are more destructive, “I’m optimistic that we will continue to improve our understanding of those things.”

That’s an understanding that will help the Carolinas weather the next hurricane.

