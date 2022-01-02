Gameday Weather: Fans headed to indoor Panthers-Saints game will see sun, breezy conditions

While the Panthers will face the Saints indoors at the Superdome on Sunday (4 p.m., Fox 46 Charlotte), fans headed to the game will experience temps approaching the 60s before kickoff.

Meanwhile, in Charlotte, a strong cold front is on the move. Showers/ storms stay with us all day.

Make sure you have umbrellas, and the FOX46 weather app handy today! Rounds of showers/ storms are likely today. A strong storm is possible mainly southeast with the threat of damaging winds and heavy rain. It stays warm and breezy with highs back in the lower 70s.

Rain stays widespread tonight across the Piedmont. Temperatures will dip closer to freezing in the mountains. Rain changes to snow there.

WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 10 PM Sunday night until noon Monday for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Burke and Caldwell mountains.

Up to 4-6” of snow is possible in the mountains. Snow will probably have a hard time sticking at first because ground temperatures are so warm! It will also be breezy with gusts to 35 mph, so blowing snow will drop visibility. A brief burst of snow or wintry mix is possible near I-40, but no accumulation is expected.

After a wet, messy commute Monday morning, rain and snow quickly exit by the afternoon. Skies clear and temperatures will plummet. Winter returns with highs struggling in the 40s despite sunshine. Overnight lows will dip below freezing, starting in the 20s by Tuesday morning!

Cold, more winter-like sunshine remains on Tuesday with highs in the 40s, overnights in the 20s.

Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of a chance for a few showers on Thursday. Temperatures stay cold behind that storm, highs continue to stay in the 40s through the weekend.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Strong storms possible/ Today: Showers/ storms. Warm & breezy. High: 72.

*NEIGHBHORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Change to snow in mountains/ Tonight: Rain/ mtn snow. Low: 40.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Messy AM commute/ Tomorrow: Rain/ mtn snow early. Mostly sunny, colder, & breezy. High: 47.