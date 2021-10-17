Gameday Forecast: Skies will be shining down on BofA Stadium at kickoff

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a summery week, fall makes a comeback today!

We just missed our record warm high temperature again yesterday, this time by just 2 degrees! A summery 85 degrees on Saturday was just shy of the record of 87 set back in 1925!

Now, we’re on the backside of a cold front. Northwest winds is ushering much cooler air, making for our chilly start. It stays much, much cooler out there today. Despite bright blue skies, temperatures will struggle to hit 70 degrees. Most of us will spend the day in the 60s!

Clear skies and northwest winds keep us chilly again tonight with lows in the middle 40s. Jackets at the bus stop in the morning!

We’ll keep the cool high pressure in control through most of the workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies and fall-like 70s. Temperatures gradually creep closer to 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Our next rain chance isn’t until Thursday as a cold front approaches the mountain communities. The front passes to the east on Friday, bringing back cool, fall-like sunshine for the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear skies, chilly. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 74.