Gameday Forecast: Panthers fans can expect 70 degrees and sunny skies at kickoff

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures will approach 75 degrees during the game Sunday at Bank of America Stadium (1 pm, Fox 46 Charlotte). Temperatures should climb to 74 degrees, just 2 degrees shy of the record set back in 1889!

We didn’t get a white Christmas…but we definitely had a WARM one! Charlotte hit a high of 71 degrees on Christmas Day, 6 degrees shy of the record warmest Christmas of 77 degrees set back in 1955. Asheville also hit 71 degrees but that DID break the record of 67 degrees set multiple times, most recently in 2015.

It stays mild overnight with lows in the 50s.

We keep things warm on Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 70s.

A cold front approaches on Tuesday, spotty showers are possible. Temperatures stay warm in the 70s.

Rain stays spotty on Wednesday before the cold front finally comes through Thursday. Expect widespread rain on Thursday, most of us should see some showers. Temperatures stay warm in the 70s.

The front should clear on New Year’s Eve before another wave of rain arrives New Year’s Day.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm. High: 74.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm. High: 71.