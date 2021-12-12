Gameday Forecast: Lots of sun at BofA Stadium, conditions remain cold

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Much cooler and quieter today behind yesterday’s strong cold front.

Northerly winds are ushering in a much cooler air mass today. High pressure will keep us sunny and bright, but temperatures will only climb into the middle 50s. This is much more December-like, Saturday’s high of 75 degrees flirted with records…again.

It stays cool and quiet tonight. Expect mostly clear skies with lows around 30 degrees.

A warming trend starts tomorrow. The cooler air starts to exit, sending highs back towards 60 degrees.

High pressure and southerly winds keep a warming trend in tact through the work week. We’re back near 70 degrees by Thursday.

A cold front could bring some spotty rain by Friday and Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 54.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 60.