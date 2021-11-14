Gameday Forecast: It’s a lot warmer in Arizona than it is in Charlotte!

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a lot warmer in Arizona than it is in Charlotte!

Temperatures during gametime are expected to be in the mid-80s when the Panthers visit Arizona to face the Cardinals on Sunday (4 p.m., Fox 46 Charlotte).

Meanwhile, it was another cold morning was on tap for our area with lows dropping into the lower 30s under clear skies. There was a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory in effect for parts of the area Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a cooler day with highs holding in the upper 50s despite plenty of sunshine overhead. We are looking for a really nice fall day across the Carolinas to end the weekend!!

Sunshine will stick around through Wednesday as high pressure remains in control. The work week will start off chilly in the 50s, but temps will quickly rebound back into the 60s and 70s by midweek.

A cold front will move in Thursday bringing us some showers later in the day and at night. As the cold front shifts eastward, we will see our area quickly drying out early Friday.

Cooler air behind the front will drop out temps back into the 60s for Friday and 50s on Saturday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 31

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 58